Motorist charged over apparent hit and run which badly injured Guadeloupe fisherman

The alleged motorist who left a Guadeloupe national nursing serious injuries after an apparent hit and run has been arrested and charged.

The incident involving visiting Guadeloupean William Nouy occurred just over a week ago, when the man – who was in Antigua to participate in the annual Antigua and Barbuda Sports Fishing Tournament – was allegedly struck by a black car in the vicinity of the Falmouth Harbour Marina.

He was taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre to receive urgent medical treatment, and was airlifted back to his home country days later.

Nouy’s injuries were initially thought to be non-life-threatening, but his condition has reportedly deteriorated and he is now said to be in a coma. A source close to the matter explained that the medical team treating him tried to wake him, but had to put him back into a coma due to his agitated state.

The police confirmed last night that the alleged driver of the vehicle has been charged with two offences – dangerous driving and leaving the scene of a traffic accident – and is due before court today.