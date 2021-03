Spread the love













A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with injuries sustained in a collision in Valley Road yesterday evening.







(Photos by Observer media)

Witnesses told Observer the bike had collided with a saloon vehicle coming out of the entrance to Jolly Harbour shortly after 5.30pm.

Local residents reported hearing a series of motorbikes traveling north at speed prior to the incident.Police were still awaiting details of the incident up to news time.