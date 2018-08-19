Motorcyclist dies in crash

August 19, 2018 Breaking, Headline, The Big Stories No comments
Breaking Story

The police are probing another road fatality, just a day after two other people died in a crash yesterday morning.

The unidentified mortocyclist crashed moments ago in Cedar Valley.

Investigators are diverting traffic from certain parts of Cedar Valley main road as they probe the accident.

OBSERVER media’s reporters are on the scene and will bring more details as the information becomes available.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.