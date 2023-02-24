Motorcycle driver charged with causing death of passenger due back in court in May

- Advertisement -

The committal hearing of a man, whose driving is believed to have claimed the life of a passenger on his motorcycle, has been adjourned for a second time.

Jameel Adams is charged with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to an accident that resulted in the death of 24-year-old Annik Lawrence.

Lawrence was a passenger on a motorcycle reportedly driven by the 30-year-old defendant who is said to have lost control of the bike, causing the pair to fall off.

According to police sources, Adams also sustained injuries.

The accident took place on November 14 2022 on All Saints Road, just a few days before Lawrence’s birthday.

Adams, from Bendals, has been on bail since his first appearance in Traffic Court before Magistrate Dexter Wason in December 2022.

Since then, his licence has also been suspended.

The defendant’s committal hearing was due to take place yesterday but the case file was not complete.

He is now scheduled to reappear on May 3.