Motorcycle driver charged with causing death of passenger bailed

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Just a day before the funeral of 24-year-old Annik Lawrence, the man thought to have caused her death appeared in court.

Jameel Adams was recently charged with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to an accident that claimed the life of the young woman.

Lawrence was a passenger on a motorcycle reportedly driven by the 30-year-old defendant who is said to have lost control of the bike, causing the pair to fall off.

According to police sources, Adams also sustained injuries.

The accident took place on November 14 on All Saints Road just a few days before Lawrence’s birthday.

Adams, from Bendals, appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday with his lawyer Leon Symister and was granted bail by Magistrate Dexter Wason.

His bond was set at $50,000 with a $5,000 cash component.

Adams also has to present two sureties to the court, report to the police station nearest to him three days a week and surrender all of his travel documents.

His driving licence was also suspended.

The defendant’s committal hearing was set for February 23.

Meanwhile, friends and family will celebrate the life of the mother-of-two at the Gray’s Farm Wesleyan Holiness Church at 2pm today.

Lawrence was previously described by friends as “the life of the party” and one whom “everyone gravitated towards”.

Accused, Jameel Adams