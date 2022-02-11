Motorcycle donations bolster police road patrols

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

The addition of nine new motorcycles to the Traffic Department’s fleet of vehicles will further boost the police’s response to traffic management.

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney said the motorcycles, which were jointly donated by the Ministry of Works and the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board, will significantly aid traffic police as they strive to enforce traffic rules.

“I think it will make a big difference in how we carry out patrols within the city and the outskirts. We want to have more visibility because we recognise with more visibility we can reduce the speeding, the no seatbelts, all those driving with hand-held devices and so on,” Rodney told Observer following the handing over ceremony at Police Headquarters yesterday.

He also said that the Traffic Department has been propelled into a better position to handle road collisions and other road-related matters in a timelier fashion and thanked the government for fulfilling the request for more vehicles.

“Most of the enforcement part of traffic can be increased with the presence of the motorcycles so we find it’s a very good initiative that the government stepped forward and finally agreed to our cries for those motorcycles,” Rodney commented.

The police have reiterated their call for all road users to desist from bad practices which put the lives of others in danger.

“Once again, we want to make a strong appeal to motorists and even pedestrians to respect the rules of the road. All we are asking is to adhere to the traffic rules so we can all be safe. There are too many injuries and even death occurring because people are not paying attention to the rules of the road,” Commissioner Rodney said.

Head of the Traffic Department Assistant Superintendent Rodney Ellis welcomed the donation and assured the public that the motorcycles will be maintained and effectively utilised.