Mother thankful after son, 14, undergoes successful brain surgery

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Olivia Davis, the mother of 14-year-old Joshua Davis, has expressed her gratitude to members of the public who supported her son’s successful brain surgery in Trinidad.

Joshua was struck in the head some months ago with an iron pipe and needed surgery to recover from the effects of the debilitating injury.

A GoFundMe page was set up and several fundraisers were organised to help cover the cost of the operation which was reported to be in the region of US$14,000.

“I want to thank everyone who helped me … Medical Benefits [Scheme} … my family and friends, because it was very hard for me,” Olivia told Observer yesterday.

She further explained that the cost of travel and accommodations in Trinidad, which she met on her own, had put a dent in her finances.

The mother also spoke about her son’s recovery, sharing that “he just has a little stammer on some words [for] which he has to do some speech therapy, but everything else, he is okay,” she said.

She also went into more details surrounding the incident, however, Observer media has not been able to independently confirm the accuracy of the statements made.

She alleged that her son was hit in the head by a male assailant after a moment of confusion regarding the location of one of the male assailant’s possessions.

Observer tried to reach out to the police to confirm the details of the incident and the status of subsequent investigations but was unsuccessful up to news time.

According to the mother, Joshua suffered a skull fracture from the incident which subsequently caused a portion of his brain to become swollen.