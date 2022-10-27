Mother solicits prayers as Golden Grove teen prepares to undergo surgery this weekend

By Carlena Knight

The mother of 14-year-old Joshua Davis is asking the public for their prayers and support as the Golden Grove teen will undergo brain surgery this weekend after he was allegedly struck in the head with an iron some weeks ago.

A GoFundMe page was set up and a number of other fundraisers held to raise US$14,000 needed for the child’s medical expenses.

The mother, Olivia Davis, was reluctant to give details of the incident, saying it is under investigation by the police.

But the funds have been raised through assistance from the public, along with the Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS), paving the way for the surgery to take place.

Davis is now asking the public for its help once again by sending prayers for her son.

“I am waiting on Dr Knight to come in to do the surgery but my son is scared. He would ask me questions like ‘Mommy what happen if me na wake up, because doctors like to say there’s a possibility I might not come back out’.

“So, he is little bit scared at the moment. He doesn’t speak well because of where the injury is,” Davis told Observer on Thursday.

“There’s a lot of after effects that could happen after he comes out of surgery [like] seizures [or] he could be paralysed on one side, but I am just hoping for the best,” she added.

The blow he sustained to the head caused the child to sustain a cracked skull, putting pressure on his brain which is also said to be swollen.