Mother says infant is coping well one month back home

Baby Zoudiera Jackson is said to be adjusting well, having returned home last month after a successful surgery to correct the congenital defect of two holes in her heart.

In a previous interview, Marecia Jackson-Williamson, mother of the now nine month old girl, revealed there were some complications along the way, as three weeks after Zoudiera underwent her first open heart surgery she “developed a fusion and had to [undergo] suction and another medical procedure”.

“She has been doing good; no hiccups so far. We have to travel soon for a follow-up, so I am looking forward to see what is going on since she’s been back; because it has basically been three months since the surgery, so I am eager just to see what is going on since she has been in the new conditions,” Jackson-Williamson said.

The infant and her mother left Antigua last October for the United States, where she underwent surgery to correct the congenital defect. After the medical procedure was conducted at the Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida last year, Baby Zoudiera was released in December, but had to go through follow-up examinations before she was allowed to return home to Antigua.

Williamson once again took the opportunity to thank the government and all the other sponsors who were involved in making it possible for her and her daughter to travel and receive proper medical care.