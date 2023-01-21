Mother of Vincia James takes the stand in trial against Mikhail Gomes

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The trial against murder accused Mikhail Gomes has finally begun more than five years after the complainant went missing.

Yesterday, 11 jurors – two of which are alternates – were seated to try Gomes, whom the Prosecution believes killed his ex-girlfriend, Vincia James, in 2017

James was last seen on surveillance camera leaving her Old Parham Road workplace, Dixie Betting Company, shortly after 1:00 pm on April 7, 2017.

Her body has never been recovered.

The first witness to take the stand was James’ mother, Jeriann Haywood.

The mother of three told the court that James, who is her youngest, was “loving, respectful and tried to help others as much as she could.”

She also described James as having a good relationship with her siblings despite occasional disagreements.

Haywood went on to describe the relationship between Gomes and James as “on and off.”

She said that while he got along with the family, Gomes and the mother of one argued frequently.

The woman further recounted that Gomes had a key to their New Winthorpes home, since he was there often.

But she said that in late 2016, James asked him for the keys after having gotten into a serious argument, but he said that he didn’t have them.

Then the following morning at around 4:00 am Haywood recalled being awoken by screams coming from James’ room.

She said she went to her room and called to her, but got no answer. She then tried to push the door with her shoulder, to no avail.

Haywood said that after a while, the door opened and she saw her daughter sitting on the floor with the accused standing over her.

The witness said that James told her that Gomes was choking her, prompting Haywood to ban him from their home.

She said they then reported the matter to the police, but the case was eventually dropped.

Haywood went on to tell the court of the day her daughter disappeared.

She said that she last spoke to her at 8:00 am on the day in question and James had a doctor’s appointment for her son at 1:30 pm.

The mother said she called James several times and got no answer.

She further indicated that James usually returned her calls, but didn’t on that day.

Haywood then broke down in tears as she recalled how she felt after many unanswered calls.

She said she even contacted Gomes, but also got his voicemail.

In cross examination, lawyer Lawrence Daniels suggested that none of the evidence so far suggests that Gomes was involved in James’ death or that she is even dead.

He continued to question the mother in an attempt to discredit her as a witness.

The trial was then adjourned until Monday.