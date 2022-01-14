Mother-of-three has successful surgery, thanks the public for support

by Carlena Knight

[email protected]

A mother-of-three is expressing her gratitude to all who assisted in her medical journey last year.

In 2018, Rhonda “Roshanna” Spencer was diagnosed with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) linked to cancer of the uterus. She sought the assistance of the general public to help her raise funds for a hysterectomy.

That goal was reached with the founder of the Helping Hands Girls Club undergoing successful surgery at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Spencer is now expressing her appreciation to all who played a part.

“I would like to say a big and heartfelt thank you. I am forever grateful and thankful of the persons that reached out to me to assist me financially; the strangers that heard of my story. I don’t know how much I can say thank you,” Spencer said.

She also thanked her doctor who she explained “was her biggest help through her success story”.

“She has gone above and beyond her profession and that has helped me a lot mentally,” she added.

Spencer also thanked her close circle of family and friends for their encouraging words.

She said her fiancé, mother and children were significant motivators for her to fight through her pain.

Before the successful surgery, Spencer told Observer how mentally and physically draining it had been dealing with the illness for three years.

Due to the fact that the HPV virus is known to have three levels of abnormalities in the body, with level three increasing the possibility of developing cervical cancer, Spencer had to do several minor procedures, all of which were unsuccessful.

But when Observer media reached out to her on Wednesday, she not only expressed her relief that this time things had gone well, but explained just how her recovery has been thus far.

“Wrapping my head around having to depend on others was the hardest part, I think, going through recovery. I am still grasping the reality of me being at age 31 and having no menstrual cycle anymore.

“A lot of people tell me I am very lucky. Maybe, I guess. My life has been a rollercoaster. Getting back into the groove of work was a bit difficult being that my body wasn’t ready as yet, so getting back into the groove was a slow process but I am doing what I got to do,” she said.

Despite the delays, Spencer said she has not let this set her back as she remains busy with her foundation, and her three children aged 10, seven, and eight months, while still balancing her business.

Spencer, who has been consistently open about her illness, vowed to continue to be a spokesperson and raise awareness about the seriousness of this virus.