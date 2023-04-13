Mother of missing teen appeals for public’s help

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

The distraught mother of 18-year-old Kevin Millet Jr – missing for almost a month – is appealing to the public for greater support in helping find him.

The Green Bay teen was reported missing on March 17 after the car he was renting was discovered destroyed by fire in the vicinity of the Potworks Dam.

Chennezza Toulon told Observer yesterday that help was urgently required from both the police and the public to thoroughly comb the area.

“We need more manpower, and we need assistance from the authorities because we are not sure what we are going to come up against…when we go out [to search the area], we go out by ourselves and we take a risk by hoping to see something just to get closure….and we have people in cars that just sit there and do nothing,” she said.

Meanwhile, the police said they are continuing their investigations into the matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 462-3913.