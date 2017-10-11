Mother of deported felon to challenge the state

The mother of a 32-year-old Jamaican male is planning to take legal action against the Antigua and Barbuda Immigration Department, having accused the authorities of deporting her son Damion Russell, without informing her or performing the proper due process.

Rosetta Hanson said her son was serving a two-year sentence at Her Majesty’s Prison for larceny, possession of fire arm and possession of ammunition when early Friday morning

immigration and police officers escorted him off the island.

“Somebody called me from the airport and say dem see him with police and they chain him up, handcuff him up,” she told OBSERVER media.

Hanson said she drove down to the V.C. Bird International Airport at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, where she saw her son surrounded by three immigration officers – two male and one female – as well as two police officers.

“I asked them if I could talk to him, they say no. I ask them where they bringing him to? They say they can’t tell me….

“I was so nervous at the time. I had $250 in my bag. I asked them if I could give it to him because to my mind I felt that they were deporting him, and I know he don’t have money on him [because] I see him in the same clothes he had Tuesday.”

Hanson said the police officers allowed her to give the money to her son, along with her cell phone. She was promised that the phone would be handed over to him after he reached his destination.

She said that she received a call from her son on Saturday and he told her that he had been sent back to Jamaica but was not handed any formal document. He also claimed that he had no idea why he had been deported.

Russell’s attorney, Warren Cassell who spoke with him by telephone on Sunday, said he will be making “a formal enquiry in writing, as to where he [Russell] was taken on Friday.”

