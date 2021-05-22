Mother makes public appeal for assistance to facilitate son’s treatment

Spread the love













The family of a 25-year-old man is soliciting the help of the general public in raising funds to meet his medical expenses.

For the past five years, Jevorn Davis has been in and out of hospital with regular seizures caused by a brain tumor. It is because of this condition why his family is hoping to fly him to Jamaica for medical procedure and are seeking financial assistance to do so.

His mother Elenora Sergeant spoke with our newsroom explaining how her son’s condition developed.

“He was playing football in 2016 and collided with someone. After that, he started to not feel well and started having headaches, which were so painful that he would be on the ground. The seizures started after a while, too, and since then he has been in and out of the hospital every month,” Sergeant said.

She revealed that just Thursday afternoon, Davis had a seizure while he was at the supermarket and he is now in the hospital.

“It is frustrating. It’s going on five years now. He was out of it for at least four hours because he didn’t catch himself until 10 o’clock last night,” an emotional Sergeant added.

The downhearted mother is therefore appealing to the public to donate whatever they can to help her son.

“I would like for everyone to just help him out because of his condition. It is greatly appreciated to help Jevorn in this critical time,” she pleaded.

Donations can be made to the Antigua Commercial Bank account number 107474245 in the name of Jevorn Davis. The family can also be contacted at 7236915.