Mother disappointed with results of coroner’s inquest

By Latrishka Thomas

In the somber aftermath of Cordayro Joseph’s demise in prison five years ago, a recent coroner’s inquest has left his mother, Sheryl Inigo Joseph, discontented.

Despite a jury ruling that her son took his own life on September 24, 2018, Sheryl remains unconvinced and deeply troubled by the proceedings.

Last week, a jury declared that Joseph took his own life while serving a 35-year sentence for the 2011 murder of Coldrick Lewis at Clary’s Bar.

In an emotionally charged conversation with Observer, she expressed her discontent, revealing, “After this humongous travesty of justice, I am actually at a loss for words.”

In her eyes, the legal system appears to be “asleep, paralyzed, or in an induced comatose state,” leaving her struggling to comprehend the jury’s decision.

Sheryl contends that her son’s death was not thoroughly investigated, asserting it was a homicide rather than a suicide.

She highlights inconsistencies in witness testimonies, questioning the lack of fingerprint examination in Cordayro’s prison cell.

“The forensic officers didn’t deem it important to even dust his cell for fingerprints,” she exclaimed, bewildered by the alleged gaps in the investigation.

Sheryl went on to echo the pathologist’s concerns about the unusual manner in which the cord and shirt were around her son’s neck, hinting at possible foul play.

The mention of a broken hyoid bone and the inability to examine defensive wounds further raises her eyebrows about Cordayro’s demise.

“I know my son,” she passionately declares, rejecting the notion of suicide.

Drawing from the information gathered during the inquest, she asserts, “If a picture is worth a thousand words, I have fifty-eight thousand words… based on the fact that he did not commit suicide.”

The inquest into Cordayro’s death was delayed for quite a long time.

Then a year ago, it began before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.

It was however annulled upon the request of Wendel Robinson, the attorney representing the deceased’s family, due to ongoing legal proceedings in the High Court of Justice.

Walsh dismissed the jury, transferring the matter to Magistrate Conliffe Clarke.

The inquest resumed with a new set of jurors in August of last year.

Expressing her disappointment and hurt, Sheryl reflects on five years of suffering, accusing the legal system of denying her Constitutional right to a timely coroner’s inquest.