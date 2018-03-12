Mother demands answers about a probe into her son’s stabbing

A Golden Grove woman has come to the media seeking justice for her 15-year-old son who was allegedly stabbed by one of his friends in December.

Rose Williams says she decided to spwak out because she believes the officer who is working the case, is giving her the runaround.

She alleges that a month and a half went by before the police took a statement from her son. And, the mother says that since then, it has been difficult to get any update on the matter.

The woman alleges that her son was stabbed in the back by a boy whom he considered a friend and since the incident he sometimes needs the help of a pump to breathe.

OBSERVER media reached out to the investigating officer moments ago and he indicated that the matter is still being investigated.

The police officer said that because the accused stabber is 14 years old, the matter would have to go before a board to determine whether criminal charges can be filed.

He said this change was made when parliament recently amended the Juvenile Justice Act.

The police corporal insisted he has communicated this to the victim’s mother throughout the investigation.