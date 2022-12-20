More than 2,000 Christmas barrels already cleared this festive season

- Advertisement -

Residents have flocked to take advantage of this year’s Christmas barrel initiative with more than 2,000 barrels already being cleared at the port.

Comptroller Raju Boddu gave a brief update on the annual venture – which allows people to import a barrel of items for a nominal tariff of EC$10 – while speaking on state media yesterday.

“The initiative is going very well. The Saturday figure is about 2,115 barrels being cleared and normally, during the Christmas season, we clear about 3,200 to about 3,300 but for this programme, this time around, we do not know when it ends.

“Whenever the Cabinet says it ends, it ends,” Boddu explained.

Whether or not the initiative will be extended beyond the festive season this time remains to be seen. Calls to Cabinet spokesman Melford Nicholas went unanswered.

There have been a few times in the past where the scheme has been extended for a couple of weeks.

It would be welcomed news for residents if it followed a similar format as the Covid relief barrel programme which lasted for several months.

Meanwhile, the Customs and Excise Division has reported that there have been increased earnings for the year.

Boddu explained that the first nine months of 2022 were very difficult but that the department was able to record some growth, despite the early struggles of recovering from the Covid pandemic.

“We registered about 11.7 percent growth over the last year. Last year, the total revenue was about $301 million but at the end of November 2022 our total revenue now stands at $336 million.

“That means we have made about $35 million more. This is despite the fact we have taken a serious hit on oil revenues,” Boddu explained.

In 2019, the department earned around $390 million and, according to Boddu, given the projections for December, they are not too far from that figure.

“Now we are at $336. Given the target of $40 million to $45 million during this December, we might hit about $380 million. That means we are only $10 million from the 2019 figure which means we have really clawed back to our position in 2019 and, if God’s grace continues and smiles upon our beautiful country, I think 2023 is going to be very encouraging and a very rewarding year,” he added.