More than 1,000 people receive Salvation Army Christmas food hampers

By Samantha Simon

The Salvation Army has brought holiday cheer to over 1,000 less fortunate individuals this festive season through its Christmas food hamper programme.

Yesterday’s distribution event started off with a church service, nourishing the soul with praise and Christmas hymns, before food packages were handed out to those present.

The giving of packages continued from the Salvation Army office, with hundreds waiting in line and sitting in the chapel.

The funds to procure the hamper items came from the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Drive, along with other donations.

The body’s Major Raymoncil Pierre explained that the initiative is one that has been active in Antigua since 1977, and aims to bring cheer to those in need or unable to go out and shop for themselves for the holiday.

Of the 1,000-plus packages prepared, 200 will be going to persons who are known ‘shut-ins’ to the Salvation Army and unable to physically attend the distribution.

The Salvation Army also provides cooked meals to vulnerable people, delivering a combined total of 650 meals each year to the Fiennes Institute, Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital, and those Major Pierre has come to call “family” amongst the less fortunate in St John’s.

Major Pierre pointed out that as the organisation purchases most of the items included in the food packages, they’re woefully aware of the increasing cost of goods, making it a very expensive venture.

He was pleased to announce that the Christmas Kettle Drive had hit almost EC$132,000 in donations as of Monday and that they hope to hit their goal of EC$170,000 by this weekend.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the Salvation Army can go to their office on the corner of Corn Alley and Long Street or call 462-0115.