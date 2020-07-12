More safety measures at airport

Antigua’s VC Bird International Airport is affected by the lower rating

Health officials have put extra measures in place at VC Bird International Airport to make the screening process for Covid-19 more efficient.

These include nine new health declaration desks which were installed on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the purpose-built desks will help officials carrying out the necessary screening of arriving passengers while maintaining social distancing.

The desks have an extra layer of protection – the plexiglass – which serves as a barrier between workers and passengers, complementing facemasks, face shields and other personal protective equipment.

They were installed ahead of the increased number of arrivals expected from the three airlines which arrived into Antigua on Saturday.

The ministry has also made arrangements for additional personnel to speed up processing times.