More residents to benefit from clothes-making classes

The Directorate of Gender Affairs launched its second cohort of the 2022 Work and Life Skills Programme (WLSP) on Tuesday.

Over the course of three weeks, participants will be exposed to the basics of how to operate a sewing machine, cutting and choosing fabrics, and making clothing as part of the beginners’ sewing course, a release from the DoGA said.

At the end of the course, the participants will have made a single article of clothing.

The sessions, which will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, are facilitated by Fiona Benjamin, a clothing and textiles teacher at the Sir Novelle Richards Academy with an educational background in soft furnishings and upholstery.

The DoGA received a donation of sewing machines from the All-China Women’s Federation which enabled the programme to be delivered without participants needing to have their own machine, the release said.

Meanwhile, one of the participants noted that sewing has been a “bucket list” skill that they wanted to conquer and was grateful for the opportunity to get free sewing classes.

Every quarter the WLSP will train a new batch of participants in various subjects to build their capacity and increase their confidence and marketability.

To learn more about the Directorate of Gender Affairs and the Work & Life Skills Programme, visit any of their social media spaces or email [email protected]