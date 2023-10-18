More primary schools to receive AC units as assessments continue

With classrooms at the Newfield Primary School set to receive air-conditioning (AC) units by the end of this week, Education Minister Daryll Matthew says more schools will soon join the list.

Students and teachers across the nation have been struggling amid stifling temperatures in recent months.

“An assessment has been going on to determine which of our schools are able to handle air-conditioning units at this time,” Matthew told Observer.

He said the assessment will take into account specific aspects of a school’s infrastructure to determine the way forward.

“The wiring infrastructure needs to be adequate to carry the increased load. The proper spacing must be there to put the units,” he explained.

Matthew reiterated the reason for the installation of the AC units.

“We recognised that putting fans in classrooms simply has not been working. It has just been circulating hot air…Unfortunately and regretfully we have gotten to a point where we have to climate control our classrooms by putting air-conditioning units in,” he stated.

The Education Minister said general maintenance work on schools also continues.

“We continue to have issues but suffice to say that we recognise those issues. We continue to fix where we can,” he added.

The Newfield Primary School will become the second school to benefit from the installation of AC units after classrooms at the Urlings Primary School were fitted with them last week.