More job support needed for special needs youngsters, says educator

By Carlena Knight

Increasing the services available to help persons with special needs attain jobs is key to their future success.

That’s according to Kelly Hedges, Principal of the Victory Centre where she has worked for the last 10 years. Hedges lamented the lack of support special needs persons have after finishing school.

“There is really a lack of services for them in the community unless you have a family member that can get them a job alongside someone,” she told the Good Morning Jojo sports show.

“There really isn’t a lot of opportunities for them and it is something that we as a school struggle with and their parents struggle with as well.

“There’s lots of people with Down Syndrome and autism that get jobs and live on their own and have successful families and things like that, but it is just increasingly difficult in Antigua when there isn’t that support.

“There aren’t job programmes for them to get the training. There aren’t a lot of companies that are open to working with people with special needs and disabilities … in larger countries and bigger communities where that’s accepted, Antigua isn’t quite there yet.

“It is a challenge at school where we are preparing the kids for the future but their future is so uncertain,” Hedges explained.

She said while there has been some improvement in this area there’s still a lot more that needs to be done.

“I think Antigua has shown improvement but I think there is still a long way to go and I think that we are at the point now where we can’t just keep complaining there’s no services.

“We need speech therapists. We need occupational therapists, physiotherapists, all of those things in our community and we are sending tons of people off for scholarships all the time – they need to be sending speech therapists. We need to be recruiting these people. This is a huge need in our community and there’s just a void,” Hedges added.

Since its inception in 2012, the Victory Centre has assisted in the education of over 40 special needs students.

Their conditions include autism, Down Syndrome, attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHA) and developmental delays, among others.

Meanwhile, the public is being encouraged to support the worthy cause when the non-profit school hosts its annual Talent Explosion on May 19.

All 16 students will showcase their talent on the night.

“They participate up to their level. So, we have some students that will just get on stage and say their name or maybe count to five or 10. That’s a huge accomplishment for them and we are so excited,” Hedges explained.

“We just want to get them out there and celebrate that. We have other students that can get up and sing a whole song and do a whole dance and that is great for them and then we have moments where the whole school will go up and sing a song – so really showing each individual and what they can do and where they are at.

“It’s a fun night and the families are excited. The community usually gets behind it and we are just so excited to show what our kids can do because a lot of people discount them,” Hedges added.

The annual fundraiser will take place at the American University of Antigua (AUA). It is being held for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Nugent Avenue-based school.