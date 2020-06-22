More hotels – and more jobs – on the horizon

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Plans to construct more hotels across the country are likely to translate to ample jobs in the hospitality industry post-Covid-19, government says.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said on Saturday that, in an effort to improve the state of the economy, many projects are being mulled.

But in short order, a hotel will be constructed on the “former Stanford site where he had the Pavilion restaurant,” Browne disclosed, alluding to the area adjacent to VC Bird International Airport.

“As soon as flights resume out of the UK we have a team coming here to build a Marriott hotel; technical people along with local Antiguans and Barbudans,” he continued.

The Prime Minister also noted that businessman and economic envoy Calvin Ayre still plans to build a wellness retreat at Valley Church Beach.

Browne, who is also the Finance Minister, assured residents that the construction of the Royal Beach Club near Fort James has not been thrown out of the window.

Browne estimated that, despite delays, the US$100 million project “is certainly coming in 2021”.

“And that is why we feel so confident about making a good recovery,” he added.

Royal Caribbean International was due to break ground in Antigua this year on its first ever Royal Beach Club.

The complex, set to occupy a half-mile stretch of beach, is tipped to feature private cabanas, ‘island-style barbecues’, a swim-up bar, live music and watersports.