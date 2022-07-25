More details emerge on Golden Grove double homicide; no charges laid yet  

- Advertisement -

By Orville Williams

[email protected]

While no charges have yet been laid, more information on the death of Golden Grove couple Tyrone and Pia Baptiste has emerged, after last Wednesday’s discovery of their lifeless bodies plunged the community into mourning.

According to sources, 64-year-old Tyrone was found by the police lying on his back on a sofa in the couple’s home, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the face, neck and back.

His wife, 61-year-old Pia – who was originally from the Netherlands – was found in a bedroom, with gunshot wounds to her face and shoulder.

She also appeared to have been bound, with a piece of wire that seemed to have been tied around her wrist, and gagged with a piece of fabric.

The discovery of the two, who are fondly remembered by many as community stalwarts, was made after one of Pia’s colleagues, having noticed that she had not shown up for work as usual, visited her home and found an open door.

The colleague reported that initial discovery to the police and requested their assistance.

During their examination of the scene, the police reportedly found evidence that pointed to someone having entered the house illegally, by way of a window.

Preliminary indications are that, having gained entry, the intruder shot and killed the couple – they were both pronounced dead by a medical doctor early that afternoon.

Residents expressed their disbelief as news spread on the fateful day, calling the actions of the perpetrator(s) senseless and lamenting the loss of two wonderful neighbours. They also called for more action to arrest the spate of violent crimes that has beset the country of late.

The couple’s killing has shocked and saddened not only their Golden Grove community, but also the wider public, including those who worked with them.

At the time of her death, Pia worked as the General Manager of tour company Tropical Adventures, and had been employed there for nearly 30 years.

She was remembered by the company’s Executive Director, Patrick Ryan, as a core part of their operations, and by former colleagues as “lovely and kind”.

Tyrone was retired at the time, but worked in the hospitality and culinary sectors for several years. Reacting to the news on social media, some of his former colleagues decried the heinous incident and said Antigua had lost “a genuinely good man”.

Artist Jan Farara – who also spent a great deal of time in the hospitality and culinary sectors – remembered him as a “great part” of the team while they worked together, noting that he was “always friendly, with a smile [and] very helpful”.

The police are continuing investigations into the couple’s killing, including trying to ascertain the motive, but have reportedly surmised that it was robbery.

Persons with information that could assist the investigations are being urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 462-3913, or Crimestoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).