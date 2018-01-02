More communities get voter registration centres

The number of decentralised voter registration centres now stands at nine as the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) works on decentralising the process. A release from ABEC at the weekend stated that the All Saints East and St. Luke Unit was relocated to the Nelson’s House, which is on the compound with the All Saints Police Station.

“The St. John’s Rural North Unit is now functioning from the York’s Community Centre, while the St. Phillip’s North Unit is located in Willikies on the main road in a green wooden building, identifiable with the ABEC logo,” the Commission release stated. The electoral body said it was working to complete the phased decentralisation process early in the new year, which would see registration centres back in the 17 constituencies. The government earlier this year decided to revert to decentralised registration sites after complaints from residents and the political opposition.

The process to reopen sites started in October with the first set being the St. John’s Rural South registration centre being located at the Nyah Roberts Sports Complex, the St. John’s Rural East centre at Chaia’s Building adjacent to the YMCA, and St. Peter’s at the Parham Primary School. Meanwhile, the All Saints West and St. George’s units were officially back in their constituencies, at the All Saints Community Access Centre and the Potters Primary School respectively, while the St. John’s Rural West unit is operating from the Multipurpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre at Perry Bay.

ABEC is advising eligible voters in those constituencies to visit the sites for registration and to walk with the necessary documentation for the smooth completion of the registration process. The Commission is also reminding eligible voters that they will be briefly interviewed by the registration officers during registration. Registration will take place at the centres from Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.