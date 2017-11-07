More Chinese aid for post-hurricane relief

New Story

The Chinese government on Monday handed over cheques for U.S. $550,000 to the Antigua and Barbuda government as part of its continued support towards post-hurricane relief and rebuilding efforts.

The Chinese ambassador, Wang Xianmin, said U.S. $50,000 of the donation came from the embassy in St. John’s, representing a portion of what China was doing to help.

“Besides the cash aid we are signing today, projects like providing U.S. $2 million in roof building materials under the UNDP framework will soon begin,” Wang noted.

China has provided emergency cash and disaster relief goods since Hurricane Irma struck in September, but those were pre-dated by some U.S. $1.3 million in disaster relief equipment back in June.

“As the saying goes, ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed.’ Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1983, China and Antigua and Barbuda have walked hand in hand through 34 years. Now China and Antigua and Barbuda have become mutual trust friends as well as mutual beneficiaries and win-win partners,” the Chinese envoy said.

Meanwhile, Browne in expressing his government’s appreciation for the assistance, declared that China had not treated them like “elegant nuisances.”

