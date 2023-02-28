More Cannabis Seized at Post Office

- Advertisement -

The police and customs continue to intercept the flow of illicit drugs entering the country.

The latest seizure was made on Tuesday, March 28, at the General Post Office, during a joint operation.

Five transparent plastic bags with the controlled drugs cannabis were found inside a box at the said postal facility. The substance amounts to five pounds and has an estimated street value of $30,000.

Both law enforcement agencies were kept busy during the month of February, resulting in the seizure of almost one million dollars worth of Cannabis at the two main ports of entry and the main postal service.