More associations make good on nominations as National Sports Awards draw near

By Neto Baptiste

The number of associations making nominations for the 2024 edition of the National Sports Awards has improved since last November’s deadline date for submissions.

At the November 30 cutoff date, it was announced that 14 of 20 associations/federations had met the deadline. Chair of the organising committee for the event, Cleofoster Harris, had however said that the body would reach out to the delinquent associations in an effort to assists with any challenges they faced.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, the chairman said there has been some improvement.

“We got a total number of 17 associations or federations coming on board and nominating persons through the different disciplines in the sporting fraternity. We have 13 nominees in the sportsman category, we have nine in the sportswoman category, in the junior sportsman we have nine, in the junior sportswoman we have nine, for coach of the year we have 10, in the mind sports we have three persons, the sports officials we have six persons, and in the recognition area – the persons who do the background work – we have 10 persons being nominated,” he said.

Harris pointed to the drag racing association as one of the associations that has made submissions since the deadline while others have made partial nominations.

“The associations did submit persons, and obviously some of the groupings don’t have athletes themselves, like in the mind sports we have some persons who came through like drag racing who hadn’t submitted any names, but they have now submitted, so I am happy those associations came through,” the chairman said.

Bikini Fitness Pro athlete, Kimberly Percival, and West Indies cricketer Alzarri Joseph, were named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year for 2022, while swimmers Ethan Stubbs-Green and Ellie Shaw were junior male and female awardees.

The National Sports Awards is slated for March 2 at the St John’s Pentecostal House of Restoration Ministries located on Lauchland Benjamin Drive.