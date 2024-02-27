More answers needed on DCA rental agreement – MP Lewis

St John’s Rural West MP Richard Lewis is calling for more clarity on the agreement between an investment group and the Development Control Authority (DCA), after Prime Minister Gaston Browne revealed that his eldest son had some interest in the investment group.

During last week’s sitting of the Lower House of Parliament, MP Lewis asked the Prime Minister to provide clarity on the arrangement between the government and the Friars Hill Road property, which not only houses DCA but also the Ministry of Housing, Lands, and Urban Renewal.

However, Prime Minister Browne, in his response, stated that the investment group was offering “rent-free services” to the government.

Lewis told Observer media that after rumours surfaced about the ministries being housed on the property, he decided it was necessary for the Prime Minister to be forthcoming with the public.

“It’s strange that the offices associated with the portfolio for the Prime Minister’s wife, [Housing and Lands Minister Maria Browne] are the ones in that property,” MP Richard Lewis explained.

He added that “you can’t have a situation where the Prime Minister’s son has interest in a property rented by the government and the Prime Minister did not come to the people of Antigua and Barbuda”.

The St John’s Rural West MP said that he will continue to draw attention to the matter and that his questions will be to seek clarity on the lease agreement.

“[The Prime Minister] needs to tell us what amounts were paid for the renovations, to whom—was it Public Works who did the renovations or a private contractor … and going forward, in any such instances, the Prime Minister has a responsibility to come to the people prior,” he said.

Meanwhile, Observer media has emailed the Chairman of the DCA Board of Directors to request a copy of the lease agreement.