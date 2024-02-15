‘More active’ Public Accounts Committee key to good governance

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

[email protected]

The Director of Audit says having a more active Public Accounts Committee could lend itself to greater accountability and transparency in Antigua and Barbuda.

The most recent report published outlining how taxpayers’ money is spent is said to be four years out of date.

Observer media spoke to Director Dean Evanson yesterday on the importance of auditing in Antigua and Barbuda and how his department goes about setting up auditing procedures for the various government departments.

“At the end of each year, I will basically sit down with my deputies and come up with audit plans for the different ministries and departments that we have to audit in the following year.

“We usually have it broken down in terms of the revenue departments in terms of high, medium and low risk departments, so the revenue departments are usually high risk that we try to audit at least once a year … Customs, Inland Revenue, any department that basically generates revenue,” Evanson said.

The Office of the Director of Audit (ODA), mandated to examine the receipts of public sector revenue and scrutinise public expenditure, is required by law to furnish Parliament with the public accounts of the country.

The current Director has been in the job since October 2009, replacing former Director Veronica Browne.

The most recent report published by the Audit Department was the 2019 annual report in February 2022. One of the challenges that has slowed down submitting up-to-date reports is a technical one, faced by the Treasury Department’s accounting system, he explained.

“So the figure that they produced for 2021, when we were conducting our analysis of the figures, we were not convinced or have full confidence in the figures, so that was a concern of us and they are presently working on those figures to rectify the situation,” he stated.

Normally, Evanson said, the audit process can take anywhere from three months to a year upon the receipt of financial statements from various departments, though he said best practices tend to be a maximum six-month auditing process.

Following the submission of an audited report to Parliament, the Public Accounts Committee is expected to review the report in the case of “unauthorised expenditure of public funds and any measures it considers necessary in order to ensure that public funds are properly spent” as stated in the Constitution.

Normally, the Leader of the Opposition is expected to chair the committee made up of Members of Parliament who represent the government, the main opposition and Barbuda.

The last time, the Committee met, according to Barbuda MP Trevor Walker, was last November.

Several politicians on both sides have called for a reform of the Public Accounts Committee.

Evanson expressed the belief that the committee needs to be convened more frequently and to be more active in order to help build a good governance structure.

“If the Public Accounts Committee was basically more active … like the Public Accounts Committee in the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Guyana, where the public and media basically know this report is laid in Parliament, to have a copy, to know what is the findings, the recommendations and the follow-up, it will foster a more transparent process in terms of government that we do not have here in Antigua,” Evanson explained.

As the department responsible for ensuring accountability and transparency, he also explained that maintaining an effective and efficient auditing system is key, especially as the country keeps up to date with international standards — some of which he said could be cumbersome.

“We do have a manual, but we do not follow every single step in the manual. If we do, it’s going to take like a year to do an audit that can be done in six months.

“We basically do try to keep up as best as possible to certain international standards,” Evanson added.