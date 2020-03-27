Montserrat implements curfew, restricts gatherings to four people

The Government of Montserrat, on Thursday, implemented a 7pm to 5am curfew, and has further reduced the gathering of persons from 25 to four.

The new measures, according to a release, were in response to the confirmation of the second Covid-19 case on the island.

“No gatherings larger than four persons will be permitted on Montserrat,” it stated. “The only exception to this is for gatherings at a funeral, which would allow for a maximum of 15 persons.

“Additionally, the restriction on gatherings does not apply for a large gathering at a customs airport and a customs port, if the purpose is for passengers arriving and leaving the island. The restriction also does not apply to a person employed to provide an essential service.”

The order also makes provisions for a curfew to be in place from 7pm daily to 5am the following day.

From 5am to 7pm daily, persons are allowed to be in a public place if the purpose is to seek medical care; shop for necessities such as food and medicine; conduct a transaction at the bank; care for a family member or a pet; travel to and from work as an essential service provider; and to engage in an outdoor activity (exercise) to include walking, biking or hiking either alone or in a group of no more than four persons, the GIU statement added.

The Premier of Montserrat, Joseph E Farrell, said the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) would be given additional responsibility within the confines of the law to arrest and charge persons who are found to be violating these measures.

The measures will remain in place until April 10, along with the previously announced closure of schools and the requirement for persons arriving on Montserrat to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival.

Additionally, the ‘Immigration (Prohibition on Entry Order) S.R.O 19 of 2020’ prevents a person from entering Montserrat, except for Montserratians, a permit or permanent residence holder, crew members of an aircraft or ship, and the immediate family or dependent of the aforementioned categories.