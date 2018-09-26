Modric named best male player and Marta best female player at FIFA awards

New Story

Luka Modric was named the world’s best male player at the Best FIFA Football Awards in London.

The Real Madrid midfielder, 33, beat former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, now with Juventus, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to the award.

Modric won his third Champions League title in a row in May and guided Croatia to their first World Cup final in July.

France’s Didier Deschamps – whose side beat Modric’s Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final – was named best men’s coach.

Salah received the Puskas award for the best goal, for his effort against Everton in the Premier League at Anfield last December.

Peru’s supporters won the FIFA Fan Award after many thousands of them flew to Russia in support of their nation – playing at the finals for the first time since 1982. This accolade was voted for solely by supporters.

Brazil and Orlando Pride forward Marta won the best female player award, for the sixth time.

Her first recognition from FIFA for being the best female player in the world came in 2006.

She led Brazil to the Copa America Femenina title in April, as they won all seven matches – although she only scored one of their 31 goals.

Marta scored 13 goals and set up six more as Orlando Pride reached the NWSL play-off semi-finals in the United States – earning herself a place in the league’s team of the year.

“This means so much, but it is not only about Marta, it is about my team-mates and women’s football,” said the 32-year-old. (BBC Sport)