Mitchell Out Of Olympic Swimming

Antigua and Barbuda swimmer, Stefano Mitchell has been eliminated from the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics being held in Japan.

Competing in heat three of the Men’s 100m freestyle held at the Tokyo Aquatic Center, Mitchell finished fourth with a time of 51.64, which kept him out of the semifinal stage of the competition.

The race was captured by Yemen’s Mokhtar Al-Yamani in 50.52 seconds while Andrew Chetcuti was second in 51.47 seconds. Yousuf Almatrooshi of United Arab Emirates was third in a time of 51.50.

Meanwhile, there was slight improvement for sailor Jalese Gordon on day three in the Women’s One Person Dinghy Laser Competition.

The Antiguan finished 41 out of 43 competitors in race number five held in Fujisawa, Japan. The 19-year-old Olympic first-timer however struggled somewhat in race number six with reports that her boat tipped over at least twice on what was being describes as a windy day. Gordon finished 42nd from amongst a fleet of 43 sailors.

National women’s swimmer, Samantha Roberts, is slated swim in Heat 5 of the Women’s 50m freestyle on Friday.