Mitchell Adds CCCAN Gold As A&B’s Medal Count Grows In Barbados

Ethan Stubbs-Green (left) displays his silver medal after finishing second in the 200 meters butterfly

By Neto Baptiste

National swimmer Stefano Mitchell, on Tuesday, won gold in the 50 meters freestyle at the CCCAN Swimming Championships in Barbados, his second medal of the Caribbean and Americas event.

Mitchell clocked 23:21 seconds to finish ahead of the field and take the top podium spot.

His gold medal came just 24 hours after he won silver in the 100 meters freestyle event on Monday. Mitchell won both medals in the 18 and over age group.

Carifta gold medallist, Ethan Stubbs-Green, was also in the winners’ circle on Tuesday night, joining the ranks with silver in the 200 meters butterfly. He clocked 2:09.93 (two minutes, 09.93 seconds) to earn the hardware.

Also registering credible performances at the championships this week was girls’ gold medallist, Ellie Shaw, who registered a personal best and a new national and age-group record of 2:51.49 (two minutes, 51.49 seconds) in the 200 meters breaststroke.

There were also age-group records for Tivon Benjamin and Stubbs-Green in the 100 meters freestyle. Benjamin clocked 54:52 seconds to finish fifth, while Stubbs-Green registered 54:65 seconds to finish sixth.

Shaw created history earlier this week when she won gold in the girls 100 meters breaststroke to become the first Antiguan female to win gold at the event.