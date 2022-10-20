Missing woman’s murder trial to start within days following latest postponement

By Latrishka Thomas

The highly anticipated murder trial against Mikhail Gomes – who is believed to have killed his ex-girlfriend Vincia James – has still not begun more than five years after James went missing.

This after the case was mysteriously adjourned two weeks ago and rescheduled to October 19.

However, on that day, Gomes showed up to the High Court ready to defend himself against a murder charge but he was sent home and told to come back next Monday.

James, of New Winthorpes, has been missing since April 7 2017 when she disappeared without a trace.

The mother-of-one was last seen on surveillance camera leaving her Old Parham Road workplace, Dixie Operations Ltd, shortly after 1pm on the day in question.

And even after several island-wide searches, to date her body has never been found.

On October 4, Gomes’ trial began but was stopped abruptly after the Crown gave its opening remarks.

Just seconds after attorney Andrew O’Kola — who was prosecuting — finished giving the jury a summary of the case, defence attorney Lawrence Daniels asked to speak to the prosecution and the presiding judge, Colin Williams.

Before scurrying off to the judge’s chambers, Daniels was observed taking a document from the accused who was seated in the dock.

The jury sat patiently awaiting the judge’s return but before that, family members of the accused were called to the judge’s chambers and Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Armstrong was called from his office.

More than 15 minutes later, the judge returned and told the jury that the matter was being adjourned. The case is now set to resume on October 24.