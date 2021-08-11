30.2 C
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021
Missing teenager found

15-year-old Raheem Thomas of Potter's

The Police and the family of Raheem Thomas have confirmed that the 15 -year old who was reported missing has been found.
 
Raheem was found in the Potter’s area by a relative and is reported to be in good health. The Police are continuing their investigations into his whereabouts.

