Missing Teen: Parents of Summer Glo Lake appeals for help finding her

The police and the family of Summer Glo Lake of Piggotts are appealing to the public for help in finding her.

The 13-year-old reportedly left her parents home on Saturday, August 5 sometime after 8 pm to visit a relative in the said village.

It was further reported she subsequently left that home and was not seen or heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a pair of short black pants and a black blouse.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Parham Police Station at 463-2060.