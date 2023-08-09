Missing teen found, whereabouts of elderly man still unknown

The 13-year-old girl who went missing over last weekend was found yesterday.

According to police reports, investigations into the circumstances which led to the disappearance of Summer Glo Lake are still underway.

Observer media’s efforts to contact the teenager’s mother yesterday were unsuccessful.

On August 5, Lake reportedly left her parents’ home in Pigotts sometime after 8pm to visit a relative in the village, but failed to return home.

This prompted her family and the police to make an appeal to the public to be on the lookout and to come forward with information if she was spotted.

Meanwhile, the family of Steadman Christian is continuing to appeal to the public for help as search efforts continue to locate him.

Christian, a man in his 60s, went missing in English Harbour on August 3. His niece, Sandra Williams, told Observer yesterday that Christian was recently sighted in the Shirley Heights area.

“They went walking very early in the morning [and] that would’ve been like 4 o’clock in the morning. They were on the stretch heading on Shirley heights. They saw him there while they were standing up waiting for a colleague to come go walking,” she reported, also indicating that the area is a focal point for search efforts.

After an unsuccessful search party on Monday, Williams expressed that the situation surrounding Christian’s disappearance is perplexing.

“He is not the type of person that he ever disappeared anywhere, walk away anywhere. This whole thing and looking for him, absolutely nothing, no trace, it leaves you to wonder what exactly could’ve happened,” she said.

Anyone with information that could help to locate Christian is asked to contact 779-1997, or the Dockyard Police Station.