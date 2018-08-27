MISSING POTTERS TEEN

New Story

The Police and family members of 18-year-old Juleena Shadrach of Potters Village are seeking the help of the general public in locating her.

Juleena was reported missing on 6th August 2018 by family members. She left home on the morning of August 6th and have not been seen since.

She is described as slimly built and is approximately 5ft. in height. She is dark in complexion and was last seen wearing a pair of short blue jeans and a navy blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914, or family members at 722-4655 or 728-6184 without delay.

