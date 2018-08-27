MISSING CASHEW HILL TEEN

New Story

The Police and family members of 17-year-old Deondre Gregg of Cashew Hill, are seeking the help of the general public in knowing her whereabouts.

Deondre was last seen about 6 A.M on Wednesday 22nd August, 2018 when she left home. She is dark in complexion, has black hair and she is about 5ft 6ins in height and medium built.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914, or family members at 726-8463 without delay.

