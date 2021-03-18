Minors Allegedly Remove Electrical Material From Poles

Spread the love













There has been a sighting of removed cross arm braces from poles that suspend live powerlines transmitting 11,000 volts of electricity in the St. Phillips and Newfield areas. The discovery was made when a technician visited the areas and noticed planks of wood mounted to the poles and the missing electrical material. It is suspected that the planks of wood were used to climb the poles and remove the apparatus. It is alleged that the metal devices are being used to extend and alter the design of bikes.

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) would like to appeal to parents, guardians or any other members of the public to dissuade minors or any other unauthorised persons from interfering with the infrastructure of the Authority, as these activities can result in major injury or possibly electrocution.

APUA continues to encourage all to be safe in every way possible in an effort to protect lives.