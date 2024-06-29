Minor earthquake felt in Antigua, no damage reported

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, at approximately 1:10 pm local time, a minor earthquake was recorded in the waters northeast of Antigua and Barbuda. The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) reported the earthquake’s magnitude as 4.1 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located about 205 kilometers north of St. John’s, Antigua, at coordinates 18.96N latitude and 61.84W longitude. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface.

While some residents in Antigua reported feeling light tremors, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services and the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) are monitoring the situation closely.

Seismologists at the UWI-SRC remind the public that small earthquakes are common in the Caribbean region due to its location near tectonic plate boundaries. They advise residents to stay informed and be prepared for potential seismic activity.

Local authorities encourage citizens to review their earthquake preparedness plans and to report any significant observations or damages to the appropriate emergency services.

The UWI-SRC continues to analyze data from the event and may release updated information as it becomes available.