Wednesday, 02 March, 2022
The Big Stories

Minor admits to rape  

By Latrishka Thomas

A teen raped his god-sister when they were both aged 14, the court heard on Monday when the accused pleaded guilty to rape.

On the afternoon of May 20 2019, the defendant, now 17, visited the home of the victim who was at home with her 15-year-old sister.

She was in her mother’s room combing her hair when the accused entered the room and began removing her pants.

They began to wrestle but the accused subdued her by holding both of her hands with one hand, using the other to unbuckle and remove his trousers.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pushed the victim onto the bed and attempted to rape her while she continued to put up a fight.

When the complainant said to him that she would not stop tussling, he told her that she would not win.

By holding her down with all of his strength he was successful in having unprotected sexual intercourse with her for about two minutes.

After completing the act, the accused asked her to keep it a secret but as soon as he left, the young girl ran to a neighbour and asked to make a telephone call and told her mother about the ordeal.

The complainant’s sister is said to have observed the act and to have recorded them on a phone.

