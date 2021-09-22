25.2 C
St John's
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesMinistry takes vaccinations to schools next week
The Big Stories

Ministry takes vaccinations to schools next week

0
1

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

A team from the Ministries of Health and Education are working together to finalise a vaccination blitz which will be rolled out in the different schools on the island as of next Wednesday.

The program is geared towards ensuring that children 12 years and older are able to have easier access to the Pfizer BioNtech shot which has been approved for that age category.

A member of the government’s vaccination team, Senator Shenella Govia, said the first vaccination site will be set up at the Jennings Secondary school next Wednesday from 8 am.

This is to facilitate students from Jennings Secondary, Jennings Primary, St Mary’s Secondary, The SR Olivia David Primary, Trinity Academy, Old Road and Urlings Primary and the Nyabinghi School.

“On Thursday we will be setting up at the Ottos Comprehensive, on Friday Sir Novelle Richards Academy, Princess Margaret on Monday September 27th, Tuesday 28th at the Antigua Girls High School, Wednesday 29th, the All-Saints Secondary School,” Govia said.

The exercises will be conducted at different times during the day, and will make accommodation for all eligible students in the different areas whether or not they are attached to an educational institution.

“Although we will be at these particular schools, the idea is to cater for all students in each area. No one would be left out,” Govia said.

Ministry officials are appealing to parents of all students, 12 years and older, to become acquainted with the schedule and attend at the specified time.

The full schedule is already in circulation in schools and also on the social media platforms for the Ministries of Health and Education.

Previous articleBarbuda Council to refrain from enforcing vaccine mandate until it gets legal advice
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

fifteen − four =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

The ‘pappy-show’ regime

Do the right thing

The elevator may not go to the top floor

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021