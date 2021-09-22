Ministry takes vaccinations to schools next week

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

A team from the Ministries of Health and Education are working together to finalise a vaccination blitz which will be rolled out in the different schools on the island as of next Wednesday.

The program is geared towards ensuring that children 12 years and older are able to have easier access to the Pfizer BioNtech shot which has been approved for that age category.

A member of the government’s vaccination team, Senator Shenella Govia, said the first vaccination site will be set up at the Jennings Secondary school next Wednesday from 8 am.

This is to facilitate students from Jennings Secondary, Jennings Primary, St Mary’s Secondary, The SR Olivia David Primary, Trinity Academy, Old Road and Urlings Primary and the Nyabinghi School.

“On Thursday we will be setting up at the Ottos Comprehensive, on Friday Sir Novelle Richards Academy, Princess Margaret on Monday September 27th, Tuesday 28th at the Antigua Girls High School, Wednesday 29th, the All-Saints Secondary School,” Govia said.

The exercises will be conducted at different times during the day, and will make accommodation for all eligible students in the different areas whether or not they are attached to an educational institution.

“Although we will be at these particular schools, the idea is to cater for all students in each area. No one would be left out,” Govia said.

Ministry officials are appealing to parents of all students, 12 years and older, to become acquainted with the schedule and attend at the specified time.

The full schedule is already in circulation in schools and also on the social media platforms for the Ministries of Health and Education.