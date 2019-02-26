Ministry of Works launches two-week audit of all government buildings

The Ministry of Housing and Works has started an official audit of all buildings owned and occupied by the government of Antigua and Barbuda.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Clarence Pilgrim, explained that the objective of the process which started on Monday, is to ensure that buildings are being utilised for their intended purposes, and to identify those in need of repairs.

“This audit will focus on a number of areas, namely: the structure of the building, the electrical system, status of the air condition units, the plumbing fixtures. This audit began on February 25th and will end in two weeks,” Pilgrim stated in a recorded statement issued by the ministry.

He also added that, from the audit, the Ministry of Works will be creating a maintenance schedule for each building as part of the government’s thrust to be proactive in terms of timely interventions.

In 2018, the ministry conducted a similar exercise when it completed an audit of over one thousand government vehicles including heavy-duty vehicles and large utility machinery.