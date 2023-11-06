Ministry of Trade opens new office at Port Authority Warehouse

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Trade is making it easier for stakeholders to conduct business with the Ministry with the opening of an office at the port authority warehouse.

The office will serve as a one-stop shop and is in keeping with the country’s obligations under the World Trade Organisation, WTO, trade facilitation.

Minister responsible for Trade, the Honourable E.P. Chet Green, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Ambassador Clarence Pilgrim and Port Manager Darwin Telemaque, all spoke to the importance of the initiative in relation to efficiency, ease of doing business, while at the same time fulfilling our obligations, with the expectant result being a harmonized and transparent business environment.

Minister Green further highlighted that the initiative is taking trade to the next level and encouraged the staff to embrace the newness that comes with building and strengthening trade facilitation. He also encouraged staff who will work in the office to ensure that productivity is at an all-time high to fulfil the goals of the Ministry.

A soft opening with the cutting of ribbon involving the three top Government officials took place in the presence of Ministry of Trade and Port Authority staff.