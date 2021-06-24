Ministry of Health to undertake rehabilitation of burial grounds

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Burial grounds across the island have been earmarked to receive much-needed facelifts.

This was revealed by Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph in Parliament on Tuesday as he gave an update on the new public cemetery project in Tomlinsons.

He noted that it was long overdue for these facilities to receive an upgrade as the condition of many burial sites are displeasing.

“The point is that not enough has been done to keep up these sites and they are left without any type of maintenance, any type of care. The Ministry of Health intends to work with all the churches — as I have done with the Cedar Hall Moravian Church — to rehabilitate these places,” Joseph said.

“These are the places where our forebearers are resting and all kinds of cattle, goat, everything, people walk in and out, walk on graves and trample them in a modern society in the 21st century — that’s how we treat our scared grounds; it’s time for us to change.”

There are 28 church cemeteries in the country while nine are community operated. All of these are expected to be a part of the project.

The minister did not disclose a timeline for when the project will commence.