Ministry of Health seeking to get more AstraZeneca jabs

Health officials say they are sourcing additional supplies of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after local stocks ran out.

Residents wishing to get a jab or booster can still take advantage of other vaccines currently in the country. They are Pfizer, Sinopharm, and Johnson and Johnson.

Vaccines are available at the Multiple Purpose Centre along with public health centres on Mondays to Thursdays from 9am to 4.30pm, and on Fridays from 9am to 3pm.

The Ministry of Health also has special weekend vaccination drives. Information can be found on the ministry’s Facebook page.

Antigua and Barbuda welcomed its first shipment of Covid jabs into the country on February 11 2021. The 5,000 AstraZeneca doses arrived as a gift from Dominica.

Subsequent shipments have included 40,000 AstraZeneca doses gifted by India on March 1, before the first allotment via the global COVAX programme landed in April last year.

Just over 62,000 people in the twin island nation are now said to be fully vaccinated.