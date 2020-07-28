Ministry of Health makes amendments to the Dashboard Publication Schedule

Spread the love













The following is a press release for the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment:

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment remains committed to providing the public with timely and accurate information.

In keeping with this commitment with regards to Covid-19 developments and statistical updates, the Ministry on July 10th, 2020 started updating the dashboard three times weekly; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with the cut off time for the collection of data each day being 6pm of the previous day.

The Ministry recognizes the concerns of the public that the pending cases column has remained zero on the dashboard for a number of weeks.

The reason for this was that at the time of publication, the results for the pending cases taken in between the issuing of the three weekly dashboards would have already been received and reflected in the statistics.

Notwithstanding the above, in order to account for all statistical data, the Ministry has decided to issue a daily publication of the dashboard, Mondays through to Fridays to capture the pending results and the laboratory reports.

The ninety-three pending cases shown on the dashboard were samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) yesterday. This demonstrates the Ministry’s intention to expand testing capacity and contact tracing.

The Ministry wishes to thank you for your feedback as it has assisted us greatly in our quality assurance mandate.