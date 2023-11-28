Ministry of Health condemns circulation of fake Covid-19 dashboard

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health has distanced itself from fake Covid-19 dashboard circulating on social media and is advising residents not to post or forward it.

The widely circulated graphic claims to show the current Covid-19 case count of for the country and mimicked the design of the dashboards posted by the Ministry at the height of the pandemic.

In response to the situation, the Ministry of Health pointed out that the fake dashboard displays similar figures when compared to the last authentic Covid-19 dashboard on October 12, 2022.

Upon closer inspection, the vaccinated figures of the fake and authentic dashboards are the same.

As a result, the ministry has issued “a stern warning” against the unauthorised editing and dissemination of Covid-19 dashboard data. The press release stated that unauthorised manipulation of the information creates confusion and erodes public trust in the authority.

In addition, the ministry reiterated that updates to the dashboard are no longer being done by the ministry.

“Updates to the Covid-19 dashboards have long been suspended, almost two years ago. The use of the outdated Covid-19 dashboard is a clear attempt to mislead the country,” the release said.

It also urged the public to only use and trust information coming from the Ministry of Health’s authorised communication channels.